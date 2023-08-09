Mandaue sets aside P16.9M as it cooks up more activities for its 54th Charter Day celebrations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has allocated P16.9 million for the activities leading to the 54th Charter Day celebration on August 30.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Mandaue Investment Promotion Tourism Action Center, said that the P16.9 million would exclude the budget for the city’s participation in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 27 in Carcar City.

Mandaue preparing for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

Cabahug said that they had already spent about P2 million on the preparations for the participation of the Pasigarbo in Carcar.

He also said that for this year’s Charter Day celebrations, 28 activities had been lined up leading to the founding day of the city on August 30.

More Charter Day activities

He said that this would be 10 more activities than last year’s 18 activities, and this would start with the opening Salvo and Parade for the Charter celebration today, Wednesday, August 9, at 3 p.m. at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza.

Cabahug said that with this year’s Charter Day Celebration theme ‘Move Mandaue’, they wanted to involve various sectors and not just the departments and offices of the city hall.

‘Move Mandaue’

“The biggest difference is that we did not limit ourselves sa (in) inter-departments because as mentioned, our theme is ‘Move Mandaue’ and we want to move together padung sa kalambuan (heading to progress),” said Cabahug.

The new activities for the Charter Day celebrations include Miss Palengke Night on August 18, Mandaue’s Queen of Charter 2023 on August 20, Women’s Night on August 21, Coop Night on August 22, Tanod Day on August 23, Liga ng mga Barangay Night on August 25, Senior Citizens Night and International Cat Show on August 26 and Kaabag Night on August 24 wherein John Mac Lane Coronel, popularly known as Taylor Sheesh will attend as the guest performer.

E-sports, bike races

There will also be an E-sports tournament, Push Bike Race, BXC Circuit Race, a food park, the MCCI Business Month, the city’s participation in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023, National Heroes Day, Charter Day Employees Awarding Night, Taxpayers Night, LOMA Night Market, and an Investment Forum.

Other sports events like volleyball game for Persons with Disability Office (PDAO), Dragon Boat Regatta, airsoft competition, lawn tennis night and gate ball for senior citizens will also be held.

Overwhelming support

“Nagclose na mi sa amoang entries kay overwhelming kaayo ang participants especially from the different national agencies nga naa dinhi sa Mandaue City. Maybe next year maka-open ta og mas daghan slots,” said Mary Joy Tabal, sports commission officer of the Mandaue City Sports Commission.

(We closed our entries because the participants are overwhelming especially from the different national agencies that are located here in Mandaue City. Maybe, next year we can open more slots.)

PalengQR

Mandaue City will also hold the launching of PalengQR on August 18 at the Heritage Plaza. The program initiated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas aims to promote digital payments in public markets, local transportation, and other business establishments.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, the chairperson of the 54th Charter Day Celebration, said that they did not hold health activities since they had already conducted a medical, dental, and wellness mission last month.

No medical missions this month

She said that with last month’s health activities, the city government was able to serve more than 1,000 patients.

Regularly, the city’s program “Barangayan” is also being conducted in different barangays, bringing the services of the offices of the city hall including the City Health Office.

Mandauehanons invited

With these activities for the city’s 54th Charter Day celebrations, Mandaue residents are encouraged to attend or participate in these activities.

“Libre ra ni for everybody, para sa tanan, so everybody is welcome to come,” said Karla Victoria Cortes, Kaabag Mandaue president and the city public information officer.

