Mandaue City, USJ-R, UCLM, shine in two separate Esports events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Esports events happened in Cebu on Saturday, July 29, 2023, after the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) and the Cebu Esports Arena (CEA) took center stage in different venues.

The CEA Invitational tournament happened at the Ayala Malls Central Bloc, while the CEL Pre-Season Tournament was held online.

At the Ayala Malls Central Bloc, players coming from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay and the municipalities of Liloan, Argao, Minglanilla, and Barili, strut their wares in the CEA Invitationals that featured Call of Duty: Mobile, Valorant, and Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Mandaue City emerged as the overall champions after ruling all three Esports games after it edged Minglanilla, 3-0, in their Best-of-Five finals series in Valorant.

The team was comprised of Zachary Bajarias, Cyle Phillip Pontilar, Richnel Reign Cabugoy, Bunker Gil Areopagita, Khient Herda, Vince Niño Medado, and “Most Valuable Player” Elner Lebumfacil.

Mandau City’s Call of Duty Mobile team was manned by Roquefort Mares, Ruel Angelo Moldez, Joselito Otarra Jr., Irvin John Ocarol, Vincent Ian Vhid Cua, Elvis Limana Jr., and Alexis Miguel Kohyama.

They beat Talisay, 3-0, also in their Best-of-Five finals series.

In the Mobile Legends Bang-Bang, Mandaue City swept Cebu City, 3-0, in their own five-match series.

Mandaue’s Mobile Legends squad was composed of Gervan Vince Bentulan, Joseph Allen Sanchez, Dave Mathew Macalintal, John Lyod Torres, Skepper Lie Bacarro Laizuberi, Mark Anthony Mendo, and Gerald Franz L. Ibahay.

Macalintal was named MVP in the Mobile Legends tournament.

CEL PRE-SEASON

On the other hand, the CEL served as the pre-season tournament for the September tip-off along with the other Cesafi sports events.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars consisting of Alfi Angelo Lua, Ken Benedict Bolondro, Francis Mark Nikko Diwa, Richnel Reign Cabugoy, Kurt Stanly Laurido, and Abdul Rafi Biyala, emerged as champions in the Valorant competition that also happened on Saturday.

They beat the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 3-1, in the finals, with Lua as the MVP.

However, UCLM managed to top the Mobile Legends competition by defeating USJ-R, 3-2, in the finals.

UCLM’s Mobile Legends players were JofreyIgot, Kent Louie Peroso, Rhamiz Mag-Aso, Justin Frank Quieta, Cliff Godwin Didal, and Juden Baguio.

