Lapu-Lapu police ready for expected surge of drug supplies in ‘Ber’ months

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is preparing for the possible surge of drug supplies in the city as the ‘Ber’ months draw near.

Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of LCPO, said that they would be expecting a surge of illegal drugs supply in the city during occasions and celebrations, such as the fiesta and Christmas.

Bicoy, however, said that they were already preparing for this by intensifying more their anti-drug campaign and operations.

“Preparado mi ana sir kay expected naman na namo,” Bicoy said.

(We are prepared for that because we are expecting that to happen.)

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, LCPO director, also said that every day, they would always intensify their campaign against illegal drugs.

“Every day man na nato gi-intensify ang atong illegal drugs operation and campaign,” Lim said.

(We intensify our illegal drugs operation and campaigns every day.)

He said that through this, they observed in the past weeks that the amount of illegal drugs that they had confiscated had already reduced.

Last week, from July 31 to August 6, LCPO has only confiscated 12.42 grams of illegal drugs worth P84,456 from 5 operations that they conducted.

The operations has also resulted to the arrest of six individuals.

