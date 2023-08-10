American Joshua Schirmer is new Cebu FC head coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club officially welcomed its new head coach and assistant coach on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Calling the shots on the sideline is American Joshua Schirmer, who will replace the club’s former Turkish head coach Mehmet Khakil.

The announcement came shortly before the Cebu FC or the Gentle Giants start their campaign in the Philippines Football League’s (PFL) Copa Paulino Alcantara on August 27, 2023 in Manila.

Schirmer was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and is best known for his stints with the Orlando City and Sparta Prague. He also worked for the University of North Florida’s women’s soccer team.

Joining Schirmer’s coaching staff is assistant coach Mustafa Al-Saffar. The Iraqi-born coach was with Singapore’s Lion City Sailors’ youth squad for 18 months.

Al-Saffar succeeded Levent Öztürk who is also Turkish.

It can be recalled that Khakil and Öztürk helped Cebu FC finish second overall in the previous PFL season despite being a new club.

The Gentle Giants had a promising campaign in their second year in the PFL after finishing second overall behind Kaya FC Iloilo in the team standings.

They finished with 51 points from their 15 wins, six draws, and one defeat. They were able to host several matches, including crucial matches at their home turf, the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex, throughout their campaign.

Just recently, Cebu FC also parted ways with eight of its players in Mert Altinoz, Leaford Allen, Ibrahim Moro, Mohamed Soumah, Nicolas Ferrer Jr., Steven Patalinghug, Jason Cordova, and Ruffy Llorente.

But the eight players will soon be replaced. Cebu FC is set to announce its newly-acquired players on Saturday, August 12.

These players along with Schirmer and Al-Saffar will campaign for Cebu FC in the Copa Paulino Alcantara. Their first match in the group stage will be against Manila Diggers on August 27.

It will be followed by their September 3 match against the Pilipinas Dragons, and their September 9 duel with Maharlika Manila.

/dcb

