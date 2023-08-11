SM Seaside City Cebu Takes You to a Trip to Wonderland

Discover wondrous new revelations this August at SM Seaside City Cebu! Revel at sights and indulge in flavors unlike any other as the biggest mall in the Visayas is transformed into a magical playground, with a host of attractions and activities throughout the month, with SM Wonderland.

Embark on a magical journey and step into the enchanting realm of SM Seaside City’s new attraction. Spark your imagination in this whimsical world where dazzling backdrops and captivating corners await your discovery. Stay tuned for more delightful surprises to unveil the secrets of this mesmerizing realm!

SKYPARK ENCHANTING FOREST

Discover your sanctuary within Skypark Enchanting Forest, where an ethereal atmosphere reminiscent of a storybook comes to life!

Bring your #SMFam and enjoy the day filled with fun, enchantment and adventure.

MULTI-SENSORY PLAYPARK

Explore a world of fascinating creatures, life-sized fantastical dioramas, and thrilling live shows at the Multi-Sensory Playpark.

Young ones and the young once will delight in the spellbinding utopia of color and magic that SM Seaside has created at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Get lost in a maze of gigantic mushrooms, and kooky characters come to life in a full day of wonder at the Playpark!

SQUAD FEAST DEALS

Fill your senses, but most importantly, fill your tummies with delicious treats and incredible savings as SM Wonderland unveils month-long promos at participating restaurants!

Birthday boys and girls can throw a blow-out with all the Filipino food they crave at Cabalen, with the 5+1 birthday buffet.

Birthday celebrants get free succulent fall-off-the-bone ribs at Seafood and Ribs.

And for those who want to cook their food their way, come over Kogi-Q and get the 4+1 birthday promo.

Shawarma Shack is also offering buy-one-get-one deals on their tasty wraps.

And it’s cheaper by the dozen at Tong Yang, with their special deal for big groups: for a group of 10 diners, 2 more get to eat for free!

Can’t decide between pizza or pasta? Have both and a plate of wings for good measure, with Yellowcab’s family bundle, available at P1,499.

Bittersweet is out; savory and sweet is in. So have the Family Set Meal at I’cha Bingsu, with famous Korean street food capped by a heaping mound of Korean shaved ice for dessert!

SEASIDE STORYTIME

Dainty fairies, masked magicians, winged creatures, and dinosaurs! Let your kids’ imaginations run wild at SM Seaside during Seaside Storytime.

For all Fridays throughout August, a cast of costumed characters will bring beloved stories to life at the Mountain Wing Atrium in a series of interactive storytelling sessions. Why read from a book when you can live them out loud, right? Simultaneously, live magic shows will also awaken their sense of wonder.

PLAY-DOH KITCHEN CREATIONS JUNIOR CHEF

Unleash your child’s innate creativity and let them create to their heart’s content with Play-Doh!

From August 4 to August 13, Play-Doh will transform the Mountain Wing Atrium into a gigantic kitchen of wonder. And who knows? They might get the chance to become the official PLAY-DOH KITCHEN CREATIONS JUNIOR CHEF.

To qualify, purchase P500 worth of Play-Doh products and let your little one whip up a showstopping dessert. More details can be found here: https://1iam.short.gy/TKPDJr.

Bring fantasy to life in the wondrous world of SM Seaside City! Follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their official ​​Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest updates.

HOW TO GET THERE?

Exact Location: SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

BY MYBUS: You can take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20am to 10:00pm. You can also ride any MyBus from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, Parkmall and any Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside city Cebu Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance.

BY CAR/GRAB/TAXI: Navigate with Waze or Google Maps and set your destination to “SM Seaside City Cebu”. Parking space is free.

