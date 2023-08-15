Marian Rivera’s viral TikTok shakes up the Internet with 76 million views

CEBU CITY, Philippines– One TikTok video by Marian Rivera showing a dance move has become a sensation on the Internet.

Marian’s video captured the hearts of millions, with a staggering 76 million views within days of its posting on Friday, August 11.

Marian Rivera, known for her captivating performances on screen, has once again proven her ability to captivate an audience, even beyond the confines of television.

In the video, Marian effortlessly showcases her graceful dance moves, dancing to Jessie J’s infectious hit “Pricetag.”

In the trending video, Marian kept it simple by wearing only a white loose shirt, sweatpants, and a cap.

Marian celebrated her 39th birthday, Saturday, August 12.

She was joined by her husband Dingdong Dantes and her children, Zia and Sixto together with some of their family members and friends as she turned another leaf.

Marian is truly aging with grace and we are all here for it!

Here are some comments of the netizens to Marian Rivera’s trending Tiktok video.

“Kahit hindi lantad ang katawan ang sexy parin tingnan..swabe talaga.iba talaga pag Marian Rivera .”

“Gwapaha jud oyy grabe mura mag vampire way pagka hupas ag kagwapa hehe , Gwapaha jud grabe .”

“Simple yet so beautiful .”

“Nang magsabog ng kagandahan ang Diyos sinalo na yata lahat ni Marian .”

Walang kupas gyud ni nga Marimar!

