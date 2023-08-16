Globe’s cements mobile leadership, keeping revenue market share lead since Q4 2016

Globe, the undisputed leader in Mobile, has sustained its momentum, keeping revenue market share (RMS) leadership since the fourth quarter of 2016. This supremacy in the industry was delivered on the back of the strong performance of its prepaid brands, which continued to make headway against competition.

Globe has been at the forefront of providing market-leading Mobile offers loaded with services beyond connectivity. From traditional call, text and data, Globe’s Prepaid and Postpaid plans also come with lifestyle vouchers and streaming offers.

Since taking over mobile market leadership from the incumbent nearly seven years ago, Globe has never looked back and in fact, has grown the margin in the last 27 quarters.

As of Q2 2023, Globe sustained its Mobile RMS leadership, ending the quarter at 54.6%, its highest RMS level as well as the largest margin against its competitor, since the pandemic. This was driven by the recovery of mobile revenues, as the demand for mobile data returned, in step with the reopening of the economy. This figure also represents an increase from 54.3% posted in Q1 of this year.

“At Globe, the number of customers we have is just a by-product of our overall goal, which is to keep revenue market share leadership in the industry. This is the metric that most of our executives are measured by, including myself,” said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO.

“I believe we have kept this leadership position in the industry for quite some time already. We captured revenue leadership back in 2016, or seven years ago, and have never ceded that position since. We are confident we have the right strategies in place to defend this position in the coming years,” he added.

At no point since it first overtook competition has Globe ever slipped back. It has led all the way, as the erstwhile incumbent’s RMS never returned to the 50% level since the quarter it relinquished market leadership.

Globe also reigns supreme when it comes to subscriber count, having registered 53.727 million SIMs as of July 30, 2023, which is the end of the seven-month SIM registration and 5-day grace period. This is at least 1.2 million higher than its nearest competitor and accounts for 99% of its active subscriber base.

“Globe’s mobile leadership is indisputable on all fronts, from revenue market share to subscriber count. We have sustained our supremacy over the last seven years, through the pandemic and the SIM registration process, because of our inclusive and life-enabling Mobile services, first-to-market innovations, and our ecosystem of digital solutions that bring unbeatable value to our connectivity offers. This is true, holistic Mobile leadership that only Globe can deliver,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe also offers a fully-digital experience for customers through the GlobeOne app, where they can access the latest promos, buy load, redeem Globe Rewards and get service support.

To learn more about Globe’s Mobile offers, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/ and click the Mobile tab.

ADVERTORIAL

Globe registers 54 Million SIM users, Remains the undisputed Mobile leader in PH