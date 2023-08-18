Construction worker shot dead by coworker after heated argument, police eye illegal drugs as motive in Consolacion

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | August 18,2023 - 02:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A construction worker was shot dead allegedly by a coworker after an argument inside a bunkhouse in Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, Cebu on Thursday morning, August 17, 2023.

Personnel from the Consolacion Police Station responded to a shooting alarm inside the Belize North Subdivision at around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Sacarias Bilocora, an engineer at a development office alerted police about the shooting.

Responding officers proceeded to the area and found a lifeless man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Cyrus Lucsin, a construction worker, and a native of Negros Oriental.

The victim was rushed to the Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The police identified the suspect as Filex Rimobatac, who also works in the same construction company and a resident of Barangay Luyo, Barili, Cebu.

Police said that the victim went to the bunkhouse of the suspect where a heated altercation ensued.

At the height of their argument, Rimobatac allegedly shot the victim in the head and then fled.

Police Staff Sergeant Rechie Gilleran, investigator at the Consolacion Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview, that the suspect was the only one seen leaving the bunkhouse after a witness heard a gunshot.

The police recovered from the crime scene a 9 mm empty shell, drug paraphernalia such as aluminum foil, three improvised lighters, an improvised tooter, and one piece plastic sachet containing several small plastic sachets believed to be used for repacking illegal drugs.

Gileran said that they are eyeing drugs as a possible motive behind the shooting as they suspect that Rimobatac could be a drug seller due to the drug paraphernalia found inside his bunkhouse.

Gileran revealed that the victim‘s body is now at the Maturan Funeral Homes.

He added that they are conducting a hot-pursuit operation to catch Ribomatac and make him answer for his crime.

According to the police report, charges of homicide will be filed against Rimobatac. /rcg

