Cebu Daily Newscast: Murder charges against Reah Mae Tocmo’s killer to be filed on August 18

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, August 18.

Three more charges were filed Wednesday, Aug. 16, against Awra Briguela by complainant Mark Christian Ravana following their bar brawl incident in Makati last June.

Briguela—whose real name is McNeal Briguela and who uses the pronoun she and her—is facing additional complaints of light threats, grave coercion and violation of the Safe Spaces Act, or the “Bawal Bastos” law, which were filed by Ravana and his legal counsel at the Makati Prosecutor’s Office.

Shabu worth P6,194,800 was confiscated by authorities during a three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) in Central Visayas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that a total of 168 anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted from August 12 to August 14, 2023, throughout the region.

The month-long investigation on the case of Reah Mae Tocmo, who was found tied and stuffed inside a box, is nearing its completion as police here confirmed that the murder charge against the killer will be filed on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The 19 year-old victim, who came to Cebu from Davao del Norte to work, was found dead inside a cardboard box dumped by the side of the road in Barangay Tisa on July 17, 2023.

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega has been declared persona non grata here.

The Cebu City Council, during its regular session on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, passed a resolution declaring Pura Leka Vega, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, as persona non grata.

RELATED STORIES

CCTV footage ng mga nakakalokang eksena ni Awra at ng lalaking nagreklamo sa kanya sa bar kalat na sa socmed

Senate confirms cover-up in P6.7-billion ‘shabu’ haul

P4M ‘shabu’ seized in 2-day police operations in Cebu City

Reah Mae Tocmo’s family ‘unhappy’ with outcome of police investigation on her death

Pura Luka Vega after persona non grata tag by some LGUs: ‘Tell me exactly what I did wrong’

Kim Atienza ngadto ni Pura Luka Vega: I sincerely hope you develop the empathy

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP