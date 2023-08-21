9 port officials fired in Bohol for holding drinking spree in office

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has dismissed nine port officials in Bohol after they were caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) drinking alcohol inside a government office in this city during the birthday celebration of their acting manager.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Aug. 18, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago announced he terminated the nine officials after the Aug. 16 celebration at the Bohol Port Management Office (PMO)’s multipurpose hall.

Dismissed from service were acting port manager (APM) Lord Tyrone Agaton, PMO Port Services Division Manager Julius Jumangit, lawyer Sherlito Columnas Jr. of the legal department, lawyer and safety officer Romeo Cabading II, and port police officers Edcel Epan, Victor Cagulada, Mary Maricka Aguirre, Meljann Oronan, and Emily Ross Tubio.

Agaton was the principal engineer of PMO Western Leyte/Biliran before he became acting port manager of Bohol last June.

Santiago expressed disappointment over the incident, saying corrupt and abusive officials, who do not know how to respect facilities, are not worthy of government service.

“Those who drink liquor inside a government office have no place in the institution. Even if one is celebrating his or her birthday or other meaningful occasions, government offices should be spared from drinking sprees, he said.

Santiago added: “They should even lead in ensuring order in the ports instead of not being good examples to their counterparts in Bohol.”

A video of the celebration shared by the PPA showed some employees dancing to music played by a live band with bottles of alcohol seen on the office tables.

“What they did was really wrong. Good that we have a CCTV or a surveillance system in all PPA ports which is being monitored by the head office.

“What we did was only proof that the PPA is not remiss in its responsibility to fix the ports and its employees. We are serious in restoring order in all 130 ports nationwide.

A source, who requested anonymity, told the Inquirer, that parties were held at the multipurpose hall before the incident.

The PPA said Agaton has apologized, saying their actions were a result of being under the influence of alcohol.

