Karl-Anthony Towns arrives in Manila, wants to make Dominican Republic proud in Fiba World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Karl-Anthony Towns, the Dominican Republic and Minnesota Timberwolves star, arrived in Manila on Monday night with a simple mission in mind for the Fiba World Cup.

“Playing. Just playing basketball. That’s just really it,” Towns told reporters at Naia Terminal 3 following a near-12-hour flight aboard Turkish Airlines TK084.

“I just want to play well and make our country proud,” Towns went on.

Towns will be leading the World No. 23 Dominicans in the global showcase, and their first assignment is Gilas Pilipinas in a match set Friday at Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The 27-year-old Towns has been big for his squad thus far, starring in Los Quisqueyanos’ upset win over No. 15 Canada and then in a loss to defending champion Spain.

Towns is not the lone NBA standout that will challenge Gilas Pilipinas in its homestand as he is joined by Warriors swingman Lester Quinones who said he is taking nothing less in the tournament aside from a win.

“Like I said, just winning and just being together as a team,” he said before boarding the team bus.

Towns also said he is also fulfilling a promise to his Filipino fans.

“To my Filipino fans, thank you for all the support. I see all the tweets you guys have done for me over the years,” Towns, a three-time All-Star, said.

‘I’m so happy to be here. I always told everyone, all my Filipino fans, that I will be here next year and this is that year,” he added.

