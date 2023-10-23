Konstrukt, Nation, Permacoat cruise past foes in CABC Boysen Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Konstrukt, Nation, and Permacoat beat their respective foes in the ongoing Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Konstrukt bounced back from its opening day loss by defeating Knoxout, 91-70, while Nation and Permacoat logged their back-to-back wins against their respective foes. Nation edged Titan, 88-82, while Permacoat defeated Virtuoso, 97-88.

Top scorers of Konstrukt

Francis Dumadag had a double-double game of 18 points and 10 assists to lead Konstrukt in their win. He also tallied nine rebounds, and three steals

Genaro Bejo scored 20 points and 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for Konstrukt. His teammate Erik Valleser had 16 markers, while Dexsel Caadan and Joseph Cabigas each scored 11 points, and Al Marquita chipped in 10 markers.

Lyndon Fermo Jr. scored 20 points in Knoxout’s losing efforts.

Permafrost top scorers

Meanwhile, Permacoat’s Justin Aspacio dropped 24 points in his team’s win. His teammates Phillip Alegado, Miggy Appari, and Gerald Lentorio each scored 14 points. Appari added 11 rebounds in their win.

Virtuoso’s Criz Matunog spoiled his 26-point game in their defeat, so as Michael Judilla’s 17 and Mark Paradero’s 14 markers.

Lastly, Anthony Bajenting fired 31 points to topscore Nation’s win over Titan. John Therese Buhawe added 14, while Alvin John Rival added 13, and Bern Bryan Quiling tallied 11 for the winning squad.

Pido Sanchez had 23 points and Chester Hinagdanan added 20 in Titan’s loss.

