The Mall | NUSTAR Unveils a World of Culinary Delights

NUSTAR Resort Cebu sets new standards of luxury in accommodations, leisure, and exquisite culinary experience with the grand launch of its casual restaurants and premier cinemas on the second level of its retail component, The Mall | NUSTAR.

At The Mall | NUSTAR, discover a new way to explore the world through harmonious flavors and elevated dining experiences.

Frederick Go, President and CEO of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) and Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc. (UHRI), shares, “Our selection of restaurants at NUSTAR Mall adds a new dimension to the exquisite experience we provide at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. We believe in delivering top-notch dining options that complement our commitment to bringing luxury and entertainment to the Visayas and Mindanao region.”

From luxury retail brands and world-class cinemas to tranquil spas and the first Filipino 5-star hotel (Fili Hotel), families and friends will find many options to keep them engaged for hours. And, mirroring the diversity of activities, the premier establishment now offers an array of dining options, making The Mall | NUSTAR a melting pot of global flavors housed within a well-designed complex with unmatched elegance and ambiance.

Journey of Flavors

Embark on a global culinary journey as you explore an enticing selection of local and international cuisines, including American, Chinese, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Filipino (especially Cebuano). Discover thousands of delectable dishes waiting to be savored in this gastronomic paradise.

A global gastronomic adventure awaits at NUSTAR! Savor the taste of various cuisines without venturing out of the country with the stellar lineup of restaurants in NUSTAR Resort Cebu, led by the only Mott 32 in the Philippines, and new-to-market culinary spots that aim to elevate the local dining experience.

Café Laguna: Celebrating Tagalog Roots

Café Laguna brings the rich culinary heritage of Laguna to Cebu. Savor familiar Filipino classics like Kare Kare and Sinigang, among others.

Take advantage of its NUSTAR Mall-exclusive offerings, including the crispy Cochinillo, Pangat na Salmon, and Aligue Fried Rice. Complement meals with Pako and Pomelo Salad and Langcabcab (langka ice cream, cassava wafer, and latik) for dessert.

Open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays to Sundays.

Koshima by Nonki: Elevated Japanese Dining

Nonki, “carefree” in English, endeavors to offer patrons an easy-going dining encounter. Its new dine-in concept at NUSTAR, Koshima (small island), pays homage to NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s history as a small island before the integrated resort was built.

Koshima by Nonki focuses on delivering exceptional Japanese food and sake pairings through its unique menu items, such as Kurobuta Tonkatsu, Miso Katsu, Wagyu Yakiniku, Wagyu Shabu Shabu, Wagyu Sukiyaki, Chanko Nabe, and Wagyu Aburi Sushi. Those with a penchant for sweets will find an exclusive dessert menu, which includes matcha terrine and kuro goma pudding.

Open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays to Sundays.

Tom N Toms: Brewed to Perfection

To all coffee lovers, Tom N Toms at The Mall | NUSTAR is your upscale café on the island as it is the first branch in the Philippines to adopt the Burgundy concept, its premium branding.

Get coffee cravings satisfied with its single-origin coffee selections sourced from around the world and its array of signature freshly baked pretzels and pastries.

Open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays to Sundays.

Abaca Baking Company: The Ultimate Brunch Destination

Located on the Upper Ground Floor, Abaca Baking Company (ABC) takes pride in its meticulously crafted offerings to maintain the essence of what the restaurant represents.

Infusing a unique and cohesive look, design elements, branding, and menu items like flatbreads, seabass, and baked penne alongside other menu favorites, which comprise decadent waffles, salads, stuffed croissants, and steaks. ABC also prioritizes developing meaningful relationships with local farmers to source ingredients, elevating the quality of the products.

Open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays to Sundays.

Kazuwa Prime: A Meat Lover’s Paradise

For those craving for a meatier bite to satiate their appetite? Head to The Mall | NUSTAR’s The Strip and have a seat at Kazuwa Prime. It offers a distinctive dining experience.

For meat enthusiasts, Kazuwa Prime’s A5 wagyu is unparalleled and complements exceptional seafood choices, such as fresh Norwegian Salmon and imported Japanese oysters. To enhance the meal, indulge in appetizers like ankimo and shirako, and enjoy it with fresh wasabi imported directly from Japan. For private dining, whether for an intimate dinner or a special celebration with loved ones, it has options like the Teppanyaki table and Japanese-themed rooms with tatami seating for an authentic Japanese experience.

Open daily from 11 am to 12 mn.

Barcino: Indulge in Spanish Delicacies

Another must-visit at the mall’s The Strip is Barcino. Led by Spanish-native Executive Chef Nicolas Diaz, it prides itself on cuisine that specializes in Northern Spanish fare, offering hearty paellas, delectable tapas, and a range of unique regional dishes.

The design of Barcino in The Mall | NUSTAR seamlessly blends tradition and modernity with an alfresco dining area, providing stunning seaside views. The restaurant features an overall dining space that reflects Spanish elegance and Cebu’s vibrant culture, including the all-glass wine room, which houses Barcino’s extensive wine collection, delivering a unique tasting experience for enthusiasts.

Open on Sundays to Thursdays, from 11 am to 12 mn, and on Fridays to Saturdays, from 11 am to 2 am.

Taiwan Shabu Shabu: Hot Pot to Soothe All Cravings

Gather your loved ones and create a customized meal together at Taiwan Shabu Shabu. Committed to providing you with a satisfying experience, Taiwan Shabu Shabu guarantees only the freshest and top-quality ingredients.

Their diverse menu showcases a wide selection. Create rich, savory broths or light and refreshing ones. Choose from an extensive list of fresh vegetables, premium proteins, and succulent seafood, and enhance the flavors with their dipping sauces.

Open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm, Fridays to Sundays.

Yeonwha by Kaya: A Korean Delight

Renowned for its premium meats and delectable side dishes, Kaya will soon make their debut at The Mall | NUSTAR.

They offer exclusive treats such as han woo (Korean beef) and sot bap, a stone pot rice dish with various savory ingredients.

So, when down South in Cebu City, have a whole degustation experience – one that not only satiates your palate but also elevates your spirit with truly unforgettable meals. At The Mall | NUSTAR, discover a new way to explore the world through harmonious flavors and elevated dining experiences.

