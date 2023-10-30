Player profile: Van Aaron Cinco of the UP-Cebu football team

Van Aaron Cinco is a football player who is from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

At this posting, Cinco, who is 19 years old, is suited up for the football team of the University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu, which is playing in the Cesafi fotball tournament.

Cinco’s course in UP-Cebu is Bachelor of Fine Arts in Product Design.

Cinco says he stands 5-foot-6-inches tall and is the attacking mid/striker for UP-Cebu.

He started playing football at around five years old.

When asked why he got into the sport of football, Cinco says, “three of my cousins played football.”

Cinco hopes to always playing at the highest level. He looks up to football icon, Lionel Messi.

When asked what his message is to young student/athletes, his answer was this:

“It’s going to be tough but we are polished by the hardships that we encounter.”

Watch this CDN Minute short video featuring Cinco:

