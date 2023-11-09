Waterfront Cebu Brings Magic to the Holidays with ‘Silver Splendor’ Christmas

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino sets the stage for the holidays with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony held on November 7, 2023, at the hotel’s grand lobby.

Silver-themed Celebration

To mark the 25th Anniversary of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, the celebration was beautifully themed as “Silver Splendor – a magical Waterfront Christmas.” It unveiled an enchanting display of Christmas trees, polar bears, and reindeer, gleaming under a blanket of silver and white ornaments. These decorations breathed life into the very essence of the yuletide season, creating a scene that felt straight out of a winter fairy tale.

Holidays at the Waterfront

Guiding the festivities was OIC for Hotel Operations and Resident Manager Bryan Yves Lasala. His words echoed the deep honor that the hotel and casino held, being the chosen host of this heartwarming Christmas experience: “All of our peers are committed to creating an environment that embodies the true essence of the season, where memories are made and cherished for years to come.”

Christmas Carols

Setting the mood for the event were the DreamCatchers Live, with their captivating performances that brought magic and wonder to the unforgettable evening. To add to the festive atmosphere, The Voice of Cebu Chorale serenaded guests with their renditions of famous Christmas carols: ‘We Three Kings of Orient Are,’ ‘The Christmas Praise,’ ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing,’ ‘Ring Christmas Bells,’ ‘Silent Night,’ and ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ among other classics. These touching presentations, combined with the twinkling lights of the Christmas trees, truly transformed the lobby into a winter wonderland.

Season of Giving

Embodying the season’s spirit of giving, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino has chosen ‘Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko,’ a foundation dedicated to providing accessible healthcare to children with cancer, as the beneficiary for its Corporate Social Program. Speaking on behalf of the organization was its Board of Officers, Mr. Jeruel Roa. Guests marveled at the warm smiles of these children, as their mere presence enriched the event and resonated with the very core of Christmas.

Lights Up

With the symbolic lighting led by Vice Mayor and Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, Head Officer of Emirates Raymund Hicarte, and OIC for Hotel Operations and Resident Manager Bryan Yves Lasala, a radiant glow of hope filled the air, signaling the start of the holiday season at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Come experience a shiny, shimmering, splendid Christmas at the Center Of It All! Indulge in the enchantment of the yuletide season with Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s exclusive dining and retail offerings.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Dr, Cebu City, 6000 Cebu. For further inquiries, contact (032) 232 6888, or visit their website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/waterfront-cebu-city-hotel-casino/.

