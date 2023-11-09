Tapales to train in Baguio City before fight Dec. 26 bout vs Inoue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Associatin (WBA) Super world super bantamweight champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales will spend the final stage of his training camp in Baguio City.

Tapales wrapped up his training camp in the United States earlier this week after he flew from Los Angeles to Manila.

This marked the ‘crucial final stages’ of his training camp that will be held in the mountains of Baguio City.

Tapales will train in a high-altitude environment as part of his preparation for his December 26 unification showdown against Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue in Tokyo, Japan.

He flew from the United States earlier this week along with Sanman Boxing top brass JC Manangquil.

Baguio City is a familiar venue for Filipino boxers and even other athletes to train for their upcoming fight.

The city’s 1,540-meters elevation has been proven to dramatically improve an athlete’s overall physical condition.

Probably the most popular athlete, who loved to train there, was eight-division world champion and ex-senator Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Inoue, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion also ramped up his training in Japan, but rarely post updates on his social media pages.

Inoue (25-0, 22KOs) and Tapales (37-3, 19KOs) formally announced their unification showdown last October 25, 2023, nearly four-months after both boxers announced their intention to square off last July.

Tapales, a former WBO world bantamweight champion dethroned Murodjon Akhmadaliev last April in San Antonio, Texas via split decision for the IBF and WBA titles.

Last July, Inoue became the WBC and WBO world super bantamweight champion after knocking out American Stephen Fulton in Tokyo, Japan.

RELATED STORIES

Tapales to Inoue: Let’s fight, unify our world boxing titles

Tapales to fight Inoue in world title unification bout in Japan on Dec. 26

Tapales finally earns another world title shot vs unbeaten Uzbek

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP