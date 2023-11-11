Team Jhong, Kim, Ion named ‘Magpasikat 2023’ grand champion

The group of Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu and Ion Perez was announced as the “Magpasikat 2023” grand champion on “It’s Showtime” on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Hilario, Chiu and Perez’s performance—which centered on the harmful effects of social media—garnered an average score of 9.6 from the panel of judges comprising Tirso Cruz III, director Olivia Lamasan, Apl.de.Ap, Jett Pangan and Barbie Forteza.

The team of Anne Curtis, Ogie Diaz and Ryan Bang won the second place, while Vhong Navarro, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz’s group bagged the third place.

The champion, second and third runners-up were awarded with P300,000, P200,000 and P100,000, respectively, which will be given to their chosen charity. The remaining teams were given P50,000 each.

RELATED STORIES

‘It’s Showtime’ hosts bond in Hong Kong amid 12-day suspension

Netizens express love for ‘It’s Showtime’ amidst suspension

Kim Chiu spends P100,000 for dinner in HK: ‘Pagkain naman yun, ok na yun’