Hard blow to the head killed caretaker, who was found dead inside toilet hole in Camotes town 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A hard blow to the head caused the death of the caretaker in Camotes town, who was found dead last November 3 inside a sealed hole of a traditional toilet.

Police Captain Leovil Singson, Tudela Police Station chief, told CDN Digital in an interview today, November 12, about what caused the victim’s death.

Hit hard on the head

“Ang among nakit-an sa medical report nga ang nakapatay niya ang kaning pagbunal sa iyang ulo,” Singson said.

(What we saw in his medical report that what caused his death was when he was hit in the head.)

The police chief said that they already identified those responsible and were conducting a police operation to arrest them.

Murder case filed

He also said that they had already filed an at-large murder case against those responsible.

Singson said that after killing the victim by a hard blow to the head, he was then wrapped in two sacks and thrown into an old hole of a traditional toilet in Sitio Canmanooc, Barangay Villahermosa, Tudela town in Camotes Island.

The victim was found after a search was conducted by a search party organized by Tudela Mayor Greman Solante, residents in the area, police and emergency responders.

Dreams and search party

This was after the victim’s sister from Baybay, Leyte traveled to Tudela town to seek the mayor’s help to find his missing brother.

The caretaker was reported missing by the coconut plantation owner, who could not find the victim in the area, on October 24.

The victim’s sister, on the other hand, told the mayor that she had to come to Tudela after she had several dreams involving her missing brother telling her not to give up looking for him and that he was just nearby.

Body found inside traditional toilet hole

On November 3, when the search party was about to call it a day after searching another part of the 10-hectare coconut plantation that the missing victim, Marlon Belarmino, was a caretaker of, one of the search party members stumbled upon a freshly cemented hole.

The man then decided to search for tall grass that he would bring home to feed his cow, but instead he accidentally found the freshly cemented hole hidden by leaves.

The search party then opened the hole and found the body of the victim.

Singson said that they believed that the motive of the killing was because of a personal grudge.

He, however, did not elaborate.

Later, the medical report or the autopsy of the body of the victim showed that he died because of a hard blow to the head.

