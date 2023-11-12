Kathleen Hermosa grateful to have had glimpse of motherhood

Despite her recent failed pregnancy, Kathleen Hermosa-Santos chooses not to dwell on her pain as she considers herself grateful for having had a glimpse at motherhood.

Hermosa, who earlier revealed she suffered from a blighted ovum and lost her triplets, recently went on a beach trip with her non-showbiz husband Miko Santos. In her Instagram page last Nov. 6, Hermosa can be seen looking at the sea while seemingly contemplating about her recent miscarriage.

“Hey, just a reminder! Miscarriages are introduction of an actual labor in a milder version, or for some its the actual labor with no babies!” she said in the caption.

“Reminding you, woman—we are strong! You are strong!” she continued. “Seriously just had a glimpse of how it feels to be a mom. I am grateful.”

Hermosa’s followers, including Joy Sotto, then shared kind words for the actress via the comment section.

According to Mayo Clinic, a blighted ovum or anembryonic pregnancy is where an embryo “never forms or it stops forming and is reabsorbed by the body,” leading to an early miscarriage.

Hermosa and Santos, who announced their engagement in December 2022, got married in an intimate garden ceremony in Cebu in June.

