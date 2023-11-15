Solemn foot procession for Fiesta Señor 2024: Longer route expected due to BRT works

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those who would want to attend or participate in the solemn foot procession next year should expect a longer route.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, an inter-agency coordination meeting was held at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Pilgrim Center attended by some personnel from the law enforcement agencies.

READ: Sinulog 2024 still at SRP, SFI confirms

Ongoing BRT construction

According to the Cebu City Public Information office (PIO), a longer route will be observed for the solemn foot procession because the usual route at the Fuente Osmeña to Natalio Bacalso Avenue can no longer be used due to the ongoing construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The solemn foot procession route in 2024 will be 6.4 kilometers long as compared to this year’s 5.4 kilometers.

READ: Cebu City tourism office expects more guests in Sinulog 2024

Here is the route for the solemn procession next year:

From Basilica del Sto. Niño, the participants will turn left at the back of the Basilica, then right turn to Magallanes St. then to Borromeo St. Next is turn right to Leon Kilat St. then turn left to Alcantara St. then turn right to V. Rama Avenue, and turn right to B. Rodriguez, then to Gen. Maxilom Avenue, then another turn right to F. Ramos St. then proceed to the route of the Walk With Jesus.

READ: Palma: This year’s in-person Fiesta Señor celebration is a grace from God, Sto. Niño

Walk with Jesus, Walk with Mary routes

Meanwhile, the Penitential Walk with Jesus on January 11, 2024 would start from Robinsons Fuente, then to F. Ramos, then to Colon St, and then to Osmeña Blvd, then return to the Basilica.

“Samtang sa Walk with Mary gikan sa Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe padulong sa V. Rama, left turn sa B. Rodriguez. Ang convergence sa Robinsons Fuente Gen Maxilom, right turn sa Ramos, padulong sa Junquera Colon balik sa Basilica,” the PIO said.

READ: 181 sea vessels to take part in Fiesta Señor fluvial procession

Galleon for fluvial procession

Moreover, the LCT Martin 8 of the Maayo Shipping Lines would be used as the galleon for the fluvial procession.

In a post published by the Cebu City’s public information office (PIO), the pre-fiesta activities for the 459th Fiesta Señor would be held from January 4 to 10, 2024 with the theme: “Sto. Niño: Magnet of Love in the Synodal Church.”

The pre-fiesta activities will kick off through the visitation of Sto. Niño’s image to the different jail facilities in Cebu City, Talisay City, and Mandaue City.

ALSO READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP