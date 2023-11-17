Comelec-7 sees higher voter turnout in BSKE 2023

Cebu City, Philippines— The recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in 2023 have drawn a notable uptick in voter participation, the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) has announced.

Comelec-7 has reported an increase in voter turnout in the 2023 BSKE compared to the figures seen in 2018.

Official data released by Comelec-7 showed that voter turnout for the 2023 Barangay Elections in Central Visayas stood at 76.36 percent, a modest yet significant rise from the 75.84 percent turnout recorded in 2018.

The incremental rise of 0.52 percent from 2018 to 2023 may seem marginal, but it carries implications that merit closer examination.

Bohol province witnessed an increased turnout with 79.37 percent in 2023 compared to 78.30 percent in 2018, while Cebu recorded a 75.43 percent voter participation this year compared to 74.74 percent in the last elections.

Negros Oriental, on the other hand, saw a slight decrease in turnout from 76.85 percent in 2018 to 76.16 percent in 2023.

Meanwhile, Siquijor stood out with a recorded 81.06 percent voter turnout in 2023, surpassing the 79.81 percent it posted in 2018.

Furthermore, the overall turnout for the 2023 BSKE in Central Visayas averaged at 77.39 percent, a notable increase from the 71.54 percent seen in 2018.

SK Elections turnout

As for the SK voter turnout, Bohol recorded a 79.79 percent participation rate in 2023, rising from 73.31 percent in 2018.

Cebu also saw a rise in voter participation, with a turnout of 76.54 percent this year, up from 71.62 percent in 2018.

Negros Oriental likewise recorded a significant surge in SK voter turnout, recording 77.32 percent in 2023 from 68.88 percent in 2018, while Siquijor saw a 82.35 percent participation, surpassing its 79.86 percent figure posted in 2018.

