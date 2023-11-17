Cesafi swimming competition kicks off Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) swimming competition will unfold on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus swimming pool in downtown Cebu City.

This year’s competition will be held in different venues as the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) swimming pool is still under renovation in preparation for the city’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa next year.

Some of the must-watch schools vying for tomorrow’s meet are the host team USC, University of Cebu (UC), and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

Last year, USC ruled the college division of the meet after hauling a total of 30 gold medals, 22 silvers, and 10 bronzes.

Trailing them in the medal tally was the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) with 10 gold medals, 11 silvers, and nine bronzes, while UC finished third with a 2-3-9 (gold-silver-bronze) haul.

USC’s female swimmers bagged 14 gilts, while its male swimmers finished with 16 gold medals.

UC may not perform well in the college division, but they surely stamped their class in the high school division. The Webmasters finished off with 19-10-7 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.

On top of that they set eight new Cesafi records.

SHS-AdC grabbed 15-21-15 (gold-silver-bronze) medal tally, followed by USC with an 8-11-13 medal count.

