USC rules Cesafi swim meet’s college division 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) ruled the college division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) swimming competition on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool.

USC of head coach Ronald Manlosa amassed a total of 30 gold medals along with 22 silvers and 10 bronzes. They added seven more gilts in the remaining events which lasted late in the afternoon on Saturday.

The Cebu Doctors University (CDU) finished second in the overall standings with a medal tally of 10-11-9 (gold-silver-bronze). University of Cebu (UC) finished third with a 2-3-9 medal count, while the newcomers, the University of the Philippines-Foundation (UP), had four silvers and one bronze, and the UCLM was at the bottom with five bronzes.

USC’s lady tankers hauled 14 gold medals, nine silvers, and four bronzes, while its male swimmers harvested 16 gilts, 13 silvers, and 6 bronzes in the one-day competition.

Cecille Mole, Kristin Ivy Austria, and Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double silver medalist in triathlon Andrew Kim Remolino led USC’s lopsided campaign.

Mole won five gold medals, including her record-breaking gold medal win in the 400-meter Individual Medley (IM), which broke the University of Cebu’s (UC) 2019 record of Karen Mae Indaya.

Austria captured four gold medals, and so did Remolino.

Secondary division

In the secondary division, UC topped the medal tally with a 19-10-7 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count. Its girls’ team had 11 gold medals, 11 silvers, and 6 bronzes, while its boys swimming team collected 12 gold medals, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes.

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) finished second with a 15-21-15 (gold-silver-bronze) medal tally, followed by the University of San Carlos (USC) with an 8-11-13 medal count. CDU finished at the bottom with three bronzes.

UC shattered eight of the 13 meet records yesterday.

Andrei Louis Valencia set five new Cesafi meet records. He set new records in the 1,500m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, and the 4x50m freestyle with Mike Gabrielle Dela Serna, Benedict James Orio, and Emji Mata.

Dela Serna also set a new record in the 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke, while Mata logged a new record in the 50m breaststroke.

/dbs