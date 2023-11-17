Police ask public not to engage with men offering money for sex on Cebu City streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police advised the public, particularly women, to avoid interacting with individuals on the street who may solicit sexual favors in exchange for money.

This warning comes in response to a viral video showing a 19-year-old woman’s encounter with a man who allegedly offered her money for sexual favors in downtown Cebu City on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

In the video, posted by the alleged victim, the man can be seen attempting to convince the woman to accompany him to a nearby motel.

She responded saying that she did not want to go with him and that she did not need his money.

The man then offered to buy her food at a nearby fast-food restaurant. Despite his attempts, the woman declined, and when he tried to obtain her social media account, she also refused.

After failing to persuade her, the man walked away. The victim posted the video online with a caption warning other females about the man.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) advised the public to be cautious and refrain from engaging in conversations with unfamiliar individuals on the streets.

Rafter stressed that both men and women should not interact and dismiss right away strangers who may start a conversation while displaying offensive or aggressive behavior.

“This is for everybody. Sa tanan ni, labi na gyud sa mga kababainhan, bisag lalaki, nga dili nato na tubayan. Kabantay man gyud ta diha sa atong galibot og naay dili maayo so kita na lay molikay kay lisod kaayog motubay ta. May gani at the time nilakaw ra ang lalaki. What if aggressive pud ang lalaki?” she stated.

The police will contact the victim to facilitate further investigation before initiating the search for the man and potentially determining his identity.

“Gimandoan pud sa atong city director kining atong WCPD sa mga tanang station nga to coordinate sa katong babaye nga nagpost bitaw niini og unsa gyud to nga panghitaboa. We need her cooperation kung asa tong lugara kay di man gyud kay nato ma-specify ang lugar,” Rafter added.

