LTO-7 reminds driver’s license seekers to avoid fixers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For a long time, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been warning people who would want to get their driver’s license through illegitimate processes.

Those who handle such illegitimate practices are called “fixers.”

In previous interviews with the LTO in Central Visayas (LTO-7), the agency has been reminding and urging those who would like to get their licenses to undergo the proper process as this could have an adverse effect on driving, especially when the driver does not know the traffic rules.

LTO-7 chief: Don’t tap fixers

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario told CDN Digital in a text message that they discourage the public from engaging the services of fixers.

“It’s a waste of money. Those who engage the services [of] fixers might not go through proper trainings/lectures and/or exam, chances are they are not qualified to use our roads, taking into consideration road safety,” Galario said.

Galario added that the public for all intents and purposes should and must avoid fixers.

Stiff penalties on fixers

LTO said they were aware of what these fixers were doing, so charges could be filed against them for performing illegal activities under the R.A. 9485 also known as Anti-Red Tape Law.

This law imposes stiff penalties on fixers: imprisonment for as long as six years, or a fine of up to P200,000 or both.

According to the LTO, these fixers engage in illegal transactions which are not in accordance with LTO’s Citizens Charter.

Moreover, such activity is also against Article 315 of Revised Penal Code on Deceit or Swindling (Estafa) and the Republic Act No. 1132 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

Fixers and reckless driving

Reports on reckless driving here in Cebu have reached the attention of LTO-7, so the agency reminds these reckless drivers when summoned on the importance of attending training and seminars, which can only be done by acquiring driver’s license in the legitimate way.

Galario said that getting a driver’s license through a fixer “may contribute” to reckless driving.

“Daghan kayo ug factors/causes ang reckless driving, kung magpafixer ka mocontribute pud na kay wala ka niagi sa sakto proceso ug pagbansay sa imo kahibalo ug kamaohan og unsay saktong pagdrive, the LTO-7 director said.

(There are many factors/causes of reckless driving, if you go through a fixer that will also contribute (reckless driving cases) because you did not go through the proper process and training on what you know on what the proper way of driving should be.)

Factors

“Pero ultimately, kung ikaw driver, imong pangutok, batasan og mga buhat sa drinayban sa dalan reckless jud ka, aw dili ka proper nga person dapat maghupot og lisensya. Dapat nimo suspensohon o irevoke najud imo lisenya,” Galario further said.

(But ultimately, if you are a driver, and that is your way of thinking, attitude to do reckless driving in the roads, then you are not the right person to hold a license. You should be suspended or your license should be revoked.)

Causes of reckless driving

Apart from going through a fixer, Galario said that reckless driving can have multiple causes. The driver’s actions in itself, mental/psychological condition, physical condition at the time, and manner of driving on the road are determinants to name a few, if he/she is reckless driving.

He said that as holders of driver’s licenses, all drivers or motorists must foster a culture that would give high regard for road safety because at the end of the day, they had their families to go home to.

The LTO-7 said that they had suspended and revoked a couple of licenses due to reckless driving.

License to be suspended or revoked

“Kay kung magsige kabalik-balik og commit og reckless driving sa pila ka offenses, masuspenso ug ultimately marevoke na ang ila licensiya. Ug moabot na pud og 40 demerits ang usa ka driver, automatic revoke pud na iya lisensya,” Galario said.

(If the driver commits reckless driving several times, then his license will be suspended and ultimately it will be revoked. And if a driver would have 40 demerits, then his license will be automatically revoked.)

Based on the 2023 latest data provided by the LTO-7, the highest number of apprehensions they made was in the month of October where 226 drivers were fined for reckless driving in Central Visayas, compared to 129 recorded in September.

As of press time, no data is available yet for the month of November.

