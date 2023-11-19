Warriors edge Cheetahs, just a win away from earning semifinals slot

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors stayed in the hunt for a ticket to the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament semifinals after nipping the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 50-41, on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win put the Warriors of head coach Paul Joven a game away from making it to the final four with their five win-four loss record at fifth place.

On the other hand, Benedicto College virtually sealed their debut season with a 4-5 (win-loss) card.

Bryle Puntual scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors, while James Gica added 11 markers.

Den Ric Orgong was the Cheetahs’ lone double-digit scorer with 11 points.

The Warriors were leading throughout the game. From a seven-point advantage, 29-22, in halftime, they stretched it to a 14-point cushion, 38-24, their biggest midway in the third period.

The Cheetahs attempted a comeback in the final canto, but fell short from their turnovers and foul trouble that ultimately led to their defeat.

USC will try to upset the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on November 23, in their last remaining elimination round game.

A win over the Green Lancers would definitely improve USC’s chances of making it to the semifinals.

The Cheetahs will have the last game of their debut season in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on November 25.

