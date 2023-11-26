USC flexes might in Cesafi track and field tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors flexed their winning form on the first day of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) track and field competition at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) track oval in Mandaue City on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

USC finished the first day with a dominating 13 gold medal haul in the college division, while their high school tracksters grabbed six gilts.

Besides the 13 gold medals, USC also earned seven silvers, and seven bronzes in the college division, while their high school team had three silvers and six bronzes in their campaign.

Leading USC’s charge was its double-gold medalists in Art Joy Torregosa who ruled the 1,500-meter and 3,000m women’s runs, Shine Mae Cardona (200m women’s, 400m women’s), and Jhon Marc Dizon. (3,000m steeple chase, 10,000m men’s).

The rest of USC’s college division gold medalists were John Loyd Osorio (400m men’s), Maria Pineda (3k walkathon), Jhon Eduard Godo (5k walkathon), Kristine Tabarno (100m hurdles), Vylette Alvez (400m hurdles), Christian Nino Estala (javelin throw men’s), and Rheame Ayuda (high jump women’s).

Meanwhile, Juliana Nicole Loberanis snagged three gold medals in the high school division’s 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and high jump event to top USC’s bemedalled trackster.

The rest of USC’s high school gold medalists were Cody Blake Renejane (1,500m boys), Melanie Pulgo (3,000m girls), and Ryan Vertudaza (3,000m steeple chase).

UC’S GOLD MEDALISTS

On the other hand, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters earned seven gold medals, nine silvers, and six bronzes in the college division to fall behind USC.

Judy Grace Resposo earned two gilts in the shot put and javelin throw women’s division, while the rest of UC’s gold medalists in the college division were Haillie-jp Fiedacan (200m men’s), Mark Mahinay (1,500m), Harli Bon Redulla (400m hurdles), Vincent Renz Linamas (shot put men’s), and Rick Angelo Sotto (high jump men’s).

In the high school division, they collected six gold medals courtesy of Ken Amber Tutor (200m girls), Fred Johnsun Binondo (200m boys), Angel Jian Sevilleno (400m girls), Rain Noval (500m girls), Ray Clarke Dela Calzada (shot put boys), and Kiara Larsen (javelin throw girls).

They also had seven silvers and three bronzes.

OTHER GOLD MEDALISTS

The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown also strut their wares in the Cesafi track and field competition by winning numerous gold medals.

Kier Ponpon and Mary Jane Tubo topped the 110m hurdles men’s and shot put girls, respectively. They had six silvers and six bronzes in the college division, while they earned three silvers and five bronzes in the high school division.

Joining them is SMS’s Kharis Lark Pantonial who ruled three events in the 400m boys, 110m hurdles, and 400m hurdles high school division. His teammates Antonio Loyola (javelin throw) and Art Raymund Punay (high jump) also earned a gold medal each in their respective events.

SMS Boystown also collected three silvers and two bronzes.

The last remaining events of the Cesafi track and field competition are still happening as of this writing.

