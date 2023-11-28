ARQ and Artera Builders still unbeaten in MPBA Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The ARQ Builders and Artera Builders kept their unbeaten runs in the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gym over the weekend.

This was after both teams respectively clinched their sixth win.

ARQ Builders manhandled Home Sourced, 121-78, behind Ron Tampus’ 20-point outing, while seven of his teammates finished in double figures.

Tampus added seven boards and four assists as ARQ Builders remained on top of the southern conference with their 6-0 (win-loss) slate while inflicting Home Sourced’s fourth loss in six games.

John Paul Dugenio and George Sumalinog scored 18 and 15 points for ARQ, while Spencer Ugsimar, Yano Arriesgado, Ian Ortega, Jose Miguel Tabaloc, and Christopher Obeso each added 10 points.

Jericho Ruiz tallied a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Francis Labay, Dino Amoro, and Jade Digal combined for 40 points but still not enough to beat the rampaging ARQ Builders.

UPSET WIN

Meanwhile, Artera Builders shocked the defending champions, Truck N’ Trail, 98-81, as they also improved to a 6-1 slate in the northern division.

Five of Artera’s players, headed by Rey Gonzaga, finished in double figures in their upset win against the MPBA defending champions.

Gonzaga tallied 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists, while Travis Crisologo had a double-double game of 10 points, and 11 boards, with one assist, two steals, and two blocks.

Jeff Michael Gudes added 17 points, while Romar Ponce had 14 markers, and Dennise Dela Cerna added 12 points for Artera Builders.

Jeric Gonzaga and John Velasco scored 15 and 14 points for Truck N’ Trail as their team suffered their second loss in six games.

