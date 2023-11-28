Sen. Risa Hontiveros urges Palace to work with ICC in a resolution

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Risa Hontiveros is urging Malacañang to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and to accommodate the international tribunal’s bid to start its investigation into the human rights situation in the country.

Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 867 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, stating that the ideal way for the Philippine government to uphold human rights is by working with the ICC.

“The best way for Malacañang to show its commitment to upholding human rights is to work with the ICC in securing justice for human rights violations victims, and in upgrading mechanisms of human rights protections in the Philippines,” said Hontiveros in a statement.

Hontiveros’ statement was issued days after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that the Philippine government is studying its possible return under the fold of the international tribunal.

In her SRN 867, the senator said the Philippines has historically been at the forefront of advancing humanitarian law and international justice, stressing that it is high time that the country affirms its commitment to these values before the international community.

She likewise cited Article 172(2) of the Rome Statute, highlighting that the country’s previous withdrawal from the ICC “shall not affect any cooperation with the Court in connection with criminal investigations and proceedings.”

Hontiveros said Marcos’ recent pronouncement offers hope to thousands of Filipino families seeking justice for human rights violations, including kins of Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, and Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.

“Sana ay hudyat na ito ng mas matibay na pagpapahalaga ng pamahalaan sa hustisya at karapatang pantao — at hindi pakitang tao lamang,” she said. (I hope this signifies a stronger commitment of the Philippine government to upholding justice and human rights.)

