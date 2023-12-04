Cebu Daily Newscast: Food delivery driver stabs, kills female friend for P197,000 cash, gets arrested, jailed

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Police are readying robbery with homicide charges against a food delivery driver, who allegedly killed his female friend and stole the P197,000 cash that was entrusted to her for safekeeping.

Abellana police said that they arrested the suspect a few hours after he allegedly killed and robbed his former co-worker and friend of the P197,000 cash in her boarding house in Don Gil Garcia Street in Capitol Site.

Police said that the cash taken was a sinking fund of the employees of a pizza house and were scheduled to be divided this month.

The suspect was identified as Kino Aying, 25, and a resident of Barangay Talima in Olango Island, a food delivery driver and a friend of the victim.

The victim was identified as Zenny Bazarte, 40, of Poro town, Camotes Island.

A 27-year-old man, who tried to blackmail his former girlfriend by threatening to spread her nude photos and their sex videos online if she would not have sex with him, ended up in jail and would be facing a grave coercion case.

According to the Minglanilla Police Station, a complaint of grave coercion in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 has already been filed against Karl Angelou Rubic of Minglanilla town.

The complaint was filed today by the Minglanilla Police.

Rubic was arrested on Friday, December 1, after his former girlfriend sought police assistance when Rubic allegedly threatened to spread her nude photos and their sex videos online if she would not meet him and have sex with him.

A pregnant woman and five others were injured in a road collision involving a multicab and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that happened on Maracas Street in Nivel Hills, Cebu City, on Monday, December 4.

Those injured were the multicab driver, his wife, and four bystanders.

According to the initial investigation by the traffic division of the Cebu City Police Office, the SUV driver, who was identified as Enamae Borbon Tautho, 26, fell asleep while driving his vehicle.

Fair weather with chilly nights is expected in Cebu during the first week of December.

The state weather bureau in Mactan on Monday, December 4 said sunny skies would prevail all over Cebu this week, with chances of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms.

