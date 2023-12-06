Jimmy Bondoc passes 2023 Bar Exams

OPM singer-songwriter Jimmy Bondoc is one of the 3,812 successful examinees of the 2023 Bar Examinations, which was released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Born James Patrick Romero Bondoc, the singer was included in the list of the successful passers after the three-day Bar Exams in September. The 2023 examinations witnessed 10,387 takers out of 10,791 registered aspirants, per reports.

Bondoc appeared to be elated over his recent milestone as he shared on his official Facebook page that he’s “praising God” and celebrating with his loved ones.

“Nasa Aromata lang po kami the whole day, to praise God and to celebrate friendship. Everyone is welcome. 3 p.m. to midnight, drinks, prayers, laughter. Glory to God and God alone,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, seasoned actress Vivian Velez took to her Facebook account to congratulate the singer on his achievement, saying “great things happen to good people.”

“Your success is a shining example of that. May this milestone be just the beginning of an incredible journey filled with even greater accomplishments. We have no doubt that you will continue to shine brightly and make a difference in the lives of many,” she said in her post.

Bondoc started taking up law in 2017. He was appointed vice president for entertainment at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) the year prior.

Jimmy Bondoc is best known for his hit song “Let Me Be the One.”