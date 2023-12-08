VP Sara Duterte leads programs in Naga City benefiting over 1,000 beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, Dec. 8 led the distribution of assistance to more than 1,000 beneficiaries in Naga City.

These initiatives, if not directly undertaken as landmark projects by the Vice President, are funded by her office.

In the morning, 500 drivers affiliated with three transport cooperatives in Cebu received financial assistance amounting to P2,000 each through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The cooperatives include Cebu United Transport Cooperative (CUTC), Danao PUJs Operators Drivers Multipurpose Cooperative, and the Danao-Compostela Tricycle Organization Drivers Association (DACOTODA).

Nelson Remegio, 64, a jeepney driver with 25 years of experience, shared that the P2,000 assistance he received from VP Duterte would be a significant help, especially for those like him who serve as breadwinners in their families.

“Dako kaayo ni nga tabang. Kanang isa ka adlaw mamasahero ko, sa ordinaryo nga adlaw, di man ko makakita ug P2,000. Samantalang kining ayuda ron, pila na ka kilong bugas ang mapalit ani para sa pamilya,” Remegio said in an interview on Friday.

He further mentioned that the assistance from VP Duterte would not only benefit them but also their families.

“Miski kausa ra kahigayon, mapasalamaton gihapon ko kay total namasahero man ko kada adlaw, karon lang man nga adlaw wala ko kapasahero kay tungod naay assistance. Edi syempre, dako na kaayo nig tabang,” Remegio added.

The event also benefited 400 TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) members who each received P4,300.

Moreover, a vendors association from Moalboal, comprising 113 members, was the exclusive recipient of P150,000 under the Negosyo Ta’ Day project, a significant initiative of Vice President Duterte.

In the afternoon, a thousand individuals, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and members of the LGBT community, were presented with gifts containing Noche Buena packages and 10 kilos of rice.

Edwin Sanico, a PWD member, said that the food package he received from VP Duterte would be helpful during the holiday season.

“Nalipay kaayo. Dakong tabang ni… samot na ang bugas,” he said.

However, he emphasized that it would be more beneficial if the government could provide maintenance medicine for PWDs and senior citizens like him.

Vice President Sara Duterte attended these events and delivered a message emphasizing the significance of education for children and the importance of awareness and vigilance regarding negative occurrences in the community.

