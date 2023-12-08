4Ps beneficiary from Argao is Top 3 in LET

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiary from Canbantug, Argao, landed as top 3 in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

Marichu Abregana, a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BEED) graduate from the Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Argao Campus, could not contain her happiness after she received the news that she was among those who topped at the 2023 LET Exam.

Abregana who had a rating of with 94% graduated Magna Cum Laude in July this year.

Although her family has not that much in life, Abregana said she never lost hope and she strived hard so that she could give back to her parents, who worked very hard to give them education and a better life.

Abregana was the second of four siblings. Her father was a farmer, while her mother was a housewife.

“Grabe kaayo akong parents, motrabaho bisag uwan, motrabaho bisag init. Mao nga nakaingon ko sa akong kaugalingon nga maningkamot sad ko para di mausik ang ilang kahago,” Abregana said.

She admitted that there were times that she fell short on her budget, especially that she needs to rent a boarding house near her school, since they live in the mountainous area of Argao.

Fortunately, her eldest sibling, who was already working, was also very supportive of her studies. Aside from her, her two younger siblings were also studying in college and high school.

Abregana said that she wasn’t expecting to be included in the top 10, but she keeps on praying for it.

“Buotan gyud kaayo si Lord kay iya gyung gihatag,” she added.

Currently, Abregana was working as an ESL teacher in a company in Lapu-Lapu City.

She said that she wanted to pursue teaching to also encourage others, especially the younger generation.

CTU is also planning to conduct recognition program for them.

Aside from Abregana, 17 Cebuanos also landed in the top 10 in the LET Exam for Elementary Level.