Cebu City Niños eye 2nd spot finish in Batang Pinoy 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños will likely finish in the top three of the final medal tally of the Batang Pinoy National Championships 2023 after piling up gold medals on the final day of the meet in Manila.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is yet to post the final medal tally, but the Niños made sure to get 18 more gold medals before flying home to Cebu to celebrate the holidays.

The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City wrapped up their campaign in Batang Pinoy’s dancesport competition with 13 gold medals, 12 silvers, and nine bronzes. At the same time, its archers grabbed five more gilts on the final day of competition on Friday, December 22.

Cebu City was currently ranked in the latest medal tally with 20 gold medals, 15 silvers, and 21 bronzes, behind Pasig City with a 25-27-33 (gold-silver-bronze) tally, while Baguio City was ahead with a 32-25-40 tally.

However, the Cebu City Niños still have a chance to finish in second place depending on what the PSC publishes in its final medal tally.

The Cebu City Niños managed to bounce back strong from its 13th place finish in 2022 during the Batang Pinoy National Championships in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

That time, the Niños only won nine gold medals, 12 silvers, and 26 bronzes.

Gold medal harvest

Leading this year’s gold medal harvest was Dylan Jacob Esmero and Sofia Isabella Maree Quilaton who bagged five gilts. They topped the Youth A Latin Single Dance’s samba, cha-cha, rumba, paso doble, and Youth Grade A Latin.

Cebu City’s double gold medalists in dancesport were Rodre Yan Rodriguez and Arianne May Generalao and Gian Andrew Lucero and Marian Samantha Yap.

The other gold medalists for dancesport were Richard Amiel Rotilles-Shane Barrientos, Carlisle Stan Zafra-Jade Rayvin, Kharl Michael Miñoza-Ashley Cullo, and Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo-Shadelle Niña Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Cebu City’s Zhack Randolf Torreon led the gold medal haul in archery after bagging four of them in the men’s CU21’s first round, second round, two total rounds, and the Olympic round.

Besides that Torreon teamed up with Aldrener Igot and Zyril James Fano to bag the gold medal in the team trio recurve men’s event. The Cebu City’s archers also earned six silvers and six bronzes.

In the Philippine National Games, DTCC had five gold medals, three silvers, and two bronzes.

Lloyd Bartolini and Eleanor Hayco topped the Senior C standard and Senior C Latin, while Shardie and Marjorie Abellana ruled the Grade B Latin.

Couples’ Francis Isaia Diluvio and Richlyn Ann Bendanillo won the gold medal in the Grade C Latin, and John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon lorded the Under-21 Latin category.

