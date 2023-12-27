Danish national guilty of abusing 2 minors in Bohol, says Tagbilaran court

TAGBILARAN CITY — A Tagbilaran City court has convicted a 63-year-old Danish national for sexually abusing two minors from 2014 to 2015 in a resort in Panglao, Bohol.

Judge Leo Moises Lison of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City found, on December 19, Lars Flemming Heding Nielsen guilty for seven counts of acts of lasciviousness.

Danish sentenced

Nielsen was meted a penalty of eight years and one day as minimum to 17 years, four months and one day as maximum.

He was also ordered to pay each victim P50,000 in civil indemnity and P50,000 in moral damages.

In its decision, the court observed that the victims provided detailed accounts of the lascivious acts committed against them by Lars.

Their consistent and affirmative testimonies also remained uncontroverted during cross-examination.

Danish defense

“Lars admitted that he had no categorical denial of the charges against him. He further explained in re-direct examination that he is not guilty of the charges and did not do the acts for which he is accused. That constitutes his defense. However, he cannot prove it because it is impossible,” Lison said.

“The state shall defend the right of the children to assistance, including proper care and nutrition, and special protection from all forms of neglect, abuse, cruelty, exploitation, and other conditions prejudicial to their development.”

A hold departure order had been issued against Lars on January 25, 2021.

Victory and advocacy

Private prosecutor Esther Gertrude Biliran said the victory was an affirmation of their advocacy for women and children.

“It is really true that it takes a community to raise a child. We may have all the laws for women and children but if the victims remain silent, if the parents are not supportive or will just settle the case, if the advocates easily give up, or if the government does not cooperate, all these laws would remain futile,” she said.

