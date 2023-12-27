Amparo, Taduran lock horns for world title eliminator clash

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the much-awaited International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title eliminator showdown between Jake “El Bambino” Amparo and Pedro “Kid General” Taduran in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Bohol Wisdom School gymnasium.

This was after, Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and Taduran of the Elorde Boxing Stable in Manila passed the official weigh-in on Wednesday, December 27, at the PMI College gymnasium.

Make weight

Amparo faced Taduran for the first time before their bout during the weigh-in. The Boholano prospect, ranked No. 3 in the IBF minimumweight contender tipped the scales at 103.5 pounds.

Meanwhile, Taduran, the former IBF world minimumweight title holder weighed in at 104.8 lbs.

Both boxers have contrasting goals in this crucial bout. Amparo guns to become PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s first world champion, while Taduran is seeking redemption after losing the world title twice against fellow Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto in two ocassions.

Despite this, their fates will collide in the ring tomorrow with the winning boxer, getting a world title shot against the reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan.

For Amparo, there is no room for complacency when fighting an opponent like Taduran.

No room for complacency

“Kaila ta sa atong kontra, former world champion ni siya, pressure fighter, so amo-a gyud gi study og maayo sa gym ang iyahang dula, mao nang dili ta mo kumpyansa,” said Amparo during the post weigh-in presser.

(We know our foe, he is a former world champion, a pressure fighter, so we are studying his game at the gym, that is why we are not complacent.)

“Maningkamot lang gyud ta og maayo ibabaw sa ring kay ato na sad ni gipangandaman.”

Taduran expressed the same view as Amparo regarding their marquee bout tomorrow.

“Makikita nila lahat bukas kung si mas magaling sa aming dalawa. Alam ko na magaling na boxer si Amparo kaya hindi namin kayang sabihin na may knockout. Nag training din yung kalaban ko,” said Taduran.

Bohol world title bout

Amparo, 26, of Guindulman Bohol holds a record of 14 wins with three knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

The 27-year-old Taduran of Albay has a 15-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockouts.

According to PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions promoter and manager, Lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot, he has high hopes for Amparo to win tomorrow to fulfill their dream of holding a world title bout in Bohol.

“Tomorrow’s fight is unpredictable but very exciting. They’re both great boxers, their skills in boxing is equally matched. So we’re expecting an exciting showdown,” said Podot.

“In case Amparo wins, madayon na gyud atong pangandoy to bring a world championship bout in Bohol. It will be Bohol’s first world champion bout in history. Kung modaog si Amparo ugma, we will bring this plan to the table.”

The co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” features another PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospect Gerwin Asilo who guns for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title against Aljum Pelesio of Elorde Boxing Stable.

Another attraction pits Boholano Joseph Sumabong against Erson Trinidad for the vacant WBF Australasian minimumweight strap.

The rest of the fight card will have Brix Piala versus Jhunrille Ramonal, Angilou Dalogdog vs. Roland Jay Biendima, Rodex Piala vs. Marjhun Tabamo, Jhunrille Castino vs. Ryan Rey Ponteras, April Jay Abne vs. Ariston Aton, Richard Laspoña vs. Raffy Chavit, and Sugarey Leonard Pores vs. Aldrian Dulayba.

The curtain opener starts at 2:00 p.m.

