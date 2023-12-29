New year, new sport: Resolutions to improve health and well-being

CEBU CITY, Philippines– As the calendar turns to a new year, many people set resolutions to improve their health and well-being.

One exciting and fulfilling resolution is learning a new sport.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete looking for a fresh challenge or a complete beginner eager to dive into the world of physical activity, picking up a new sport can bring numerous benefits to your life.

Here are some you might wanna consider for this year:

Running

Running is a booming sport in Cebu lately. Running events are expected to continue in the coming year so you might wanna try putting on some running shoes and hitting the road. Your motivation? Running is excellent for cardiovascular health. Also, running allows flexibility in training and can be done almost anywhere.

Bikepacking



Cycling is also one of the more famous sports in Cebu in recent years, especially during the pandemic. Cebu is known to be a bike friendly place, considering the number of places you can go biking. What’s good about cycling is that it has low impact on joints but builds leg strength. Cycling is suitable for various terrains and distances.

Freediving

Freediving, also known as breath-hold diving, is a form of underwater diving where divers rely on breath-holding rather than breathing apparatus. Cebu has several noted freedivers, so learning won’t be difficult. Advantages of freediving is that it improves cardiovascular fitness and enhances core strength.

Boxing

Although boxing is a physically demanding and mentally challenging sport, it should be something worth trying. After all, Cebu is known as one of the top producers of boxing stars.

Boxing offers a wide range of benefits for individuals of all fitness levels. It helps improve cardiovascular endurance, it gives a full body workout, and is a good way to improved reflexes.

Flag football

Flag football offers a fun and engaging way to enjoy the excitement of football while minimizing the risks associated with full-contact sports. It is a popular, non-contact version of American football that replaces tackling with the removal of a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier. This sport offers numerous benefits, making it an appealing option for various age groups and skill levels.

As we usher in a new year, the prospect of embracing a new sport emerges as an invigorating and rewarding resolution for individuals seeking to enhance their health and overall well-being.

The choices in Cebu are diverse, catering to both seasoned athletes and beginners.

So, lace up those running shoes, grab a bike, take a breath, or don the gloves – the journey to a healthier you awaits.

/bmjo