Most parts of PH to experience rain on New Year’s eve — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon and easterlies are forecast to bring rain in most parts of the country on the last day of 2023, Pagasa said on Sunday.

According to Pagasa, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will still have slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.

Pagasa added that no significant impact is expected in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, easterlies may cause overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Albay, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, may expect generally fair weather with chances of partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said that the areas that will be affected by easterlies and localized thunderstorms may experience flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Furthermore, the state weather bureau said that there is still no low pressure area (LPA) being monitored inside and outside of the country’s boundaries.

“Sa ngayon naman base sa ating mga pinakahuling datos ay wala pa rin tayong namomonitor na ano mang LPA o posibleng maging bagyo. Possible nga [na] ‘yung unang linggo ng taong 2024 ay maliit ‘yung tyansa na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo,” said Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina.

(Right now, based on our latest data, we are still not monitoring any LPA or possible typhoon. It is possible [that] in the first week of the year 2024 there is little chance that we will have a typhoon.)

No gale warning alert is raised in any part of the archipelago’s seaboards, he added.

RELATED STORIES

Pagasa sees typhoon-free New Year, no potential storms for start of 2024

Cebu City Fire Office on high alert for New Year’s Eve

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP