Raymart dili na motubag sa yawyaw ni Claudine, dunay ‘gag order’ ang ilang annulment case

Gipahinumduman sa abogado sa aktor nga si Raymart Santiago ang iyang kanhi asawa nga si Claudine Barretto mahitungod sa gag order nga giluwatan sa korte.

Kini human mogawas ang interview ni Claudine sa vlog sa TV host nga si Luis Manzano nga “Luis Listens” nga nakakuha og dul-an sa usa ka milyon sa views.

“We will not address, dignify, or respond to any statements made by Ms. Barretto regarding our client, for doing so is a breach of the Gag Order issued by the Honorable Court where the parties’ case for nullity of marriage is undergoing trial,” matud pa sa official statement nga giluwatan sa abogado ni Raymart ug gipadala sa ABS-CBN niadtong Biyernes, Enero 5.

“The Gag Order dated 20 September 2023 of the Honorable Court directed that the parties refrain from expressing in any form, making any defamatory statement or comment, or answer questions pertaining to the other party, and from publicizing the same through print, broadcast media, or digital media. This Gag Order remains to be binding upon the parties,” dugang pa niini.

Ang maong statement naghisgot usab sa Section 12 of Republic Act No. 8369, the Family Court Act of 1997, nga naghatag og confidentiality sa mga court proceedings kabahin sa child ug family cases.

“In light of the foregoing, we remind Ms. Barretto and all other media outlets that making, airing, and publishing defamatory statements about our client are violations of a court order.”

“Nobody is above the law. Let this be a stern warning that Ms. Barretto’s act of making false, malicious, and defamatory statements about our client are flagrant violations of the Gag Order issued by the court where the nullity proceedings are pending.”

“We will ensure that all legal actions will be taken to protect our client’s rights. The truth regarding the matter will come to light in the proper forum. We continue to put our trust in the judicial system of our country, where due process, justice, and the rule of law have always prevailed.”

Gikinasal sila si Claudine at Raymart niadtong 2004 ug nagbuwag sa tuig 2013. Aduna silay duha ka anak, sila si Sabina at Santino.

RELATED STORIES

Claudine Barretto says friendship with Raymart Santiago ‘unlikely’ due to his current partner

Claudine Barretto claims ‘two people’ caused her to lose projects

Claudine Barretto says Raymart Santiago ‘started being not a good father again’