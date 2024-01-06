MPBA Season 2 ends holiday break with four exciting games on Sunday 

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 06,2024 - 05:03 PM

Truck N' Trail and Darchy's Commercial players battle for a rebound during their MPBA Season 2: Cebuano Cup game in December 2023.

Truck N’ Trail and Darchy’s Commercial players battle for a rebound during their MPBA Season 2: Cebuano Cup game in December 2023. | Photo from MPBA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four exciting games would highlight the resumption of Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the CPA gymnasium, here. 

The inaugural MPBA season champions and current No. 3 team in the north conference, Truck N’ Trail, guns for the No. 2 spot as they take on the No. 7 Quadernos at 7:30 p.m.

Truck N’ Trail grabbed their sixth win in eight games by routing M-Tech, 106-80, last December 20, before MPBA took its holiday break. 

Jeslar Larumbe and Dwight Dabon scored 37 and 31 points, respectively for the defending champions in that dominating win. 

Meanwhile, the TSO & Co Prayboys has a 3-2 (win-loss) record to put them behind Truck N’ Trail in the team standings. Their last game was on December 20 against Darchy’s Commercial, 98-96.

On the other hand, the No. 7 Quadernos (2-4) and the No. 9 Outlaws will square off in the first game of MPBA Season 2 on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. 

Quadernos want to duplicate their 76-71 victory against Home Sourced last December 10, while the Outlaws are reeling from their blowout defeat against the top-ranked ARQ Builders, 96-134, last December 14. 

In the MPBA south conference, the No. 4 team KMNH Lending/Luigi Bercede (4-2) will square off against the No. 2 Agalons (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. 

Also, the No. 5 WJV-HP Real Estate Inc. (4-2) locks horns with the No. 3 JDCB Ballers (5-2) at 8:30 p.m.

