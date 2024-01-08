Sinulog sa Dakbayan winners can compete in Sinulog sa SRP, says Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The winners of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan on January 13 will have the chance to participate in the Sinulog ritual showdown on Januart 21 at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was confirmed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in a press conference on Monday, January 8.

5 Sinulog sa Dakbayan winners

“Lima nga modaog. Diretso nana. Automatic na sila didto [sa SRP] unya inig tan-aw namo nga competitive man tanan, then the Sinulog Foundation [Inc.] (SFI) will decide [the winners],” Rama said.

(Five will win. Direct. They will be automatically included there [SRP] and when we see that they are all competitive, then the Sinulog Foundation [Inc.] will decide [the winners].)

Sinulog sa Dakbayan at CCSC

Meanwhile, Jojo Labella, SFI executive director, also confirmed this. He told CDN Digital that if there would be candidates who did not win but had a good presentation, the “SFI would decide.”

The Sinulog sa Dakbayan (Sinulog sa Barangay) will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

However, when asked of the total number of participating contingents for the ritual showdown, Rama opted not to share further information.

Rama on Sinulog contingents

“I have said it very clearly, I will make the pronouncement after the launching [on Jan. 12]…Definitely naay out of town [contingents]. Basta mo in-town lang sila (will come here in Cebu),” he said.

(I have said it very clearly, I will make the pronouncement after the launching [on January 12]…Definitely, there are out of town [contingents]. All they have to do is be in town.)

Moreover, as the president of the League of Cities, Rama said that he also invited other cities outside Cebu, however he did not disclose what cities that he invited for the Sinulog.

Faces of innovation sharing

“Wa man mi nag after sa contingent. We’re only after the faces of innovation sharing in lieu of the fact that Sinulog is the biggest festival in Asia,” Rama clarified.

(We are not after the contingents. We’re only after the faces of innovation sharing in lieu of the fact that Sinulog is the biggest festival in Asia.)

No signal shutdown

He assured that the CCSC would be ready in time for the Sinulog sa Dakbayan and Lalawigan.

Furthermore, he said that there would be no signal shutdown during the grand day.

“[Signal] jamming, and shutting off [the signal] is Jurassic,” he said.

For those who would want to get the tickets for the Sinulog, they can avail them online by scanning a QR code through SFI’s Facebook page.

Where and how to buy tickets?

For the Sinulog at the SRP, there are two types of tickets available: the VIP ticket at P1,000 and the general admission at P500.

Meanwhile, the ticket for the Sinulog sa Dakbayan is P100, the same goes to the Sinulog sa Lalawigan.

Rama said that tickets should not be free to avoid the influx of spectators.

“If free unsay mahitabo? Di lang kay tapukan, gubot kaayo na. Imo gyud nang butangan og price,” he said.

(If free, what will happen? The people will crowd the area, it will be very troublesome. You have to put a price there.)

Availing of tickets must be done online, according to the SFI.

