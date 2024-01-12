Cebu Marathon 2024: Half and full road closures to be implemented on Jan. 13-14

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect half and full road closures starting late night on Saturday evening to give way for the Cebu Marathon 2024 that will start and finish at the SM Seaside City Cebu in South Road Properties (SRP).

The major footrace which will field a total of 8,110 runners will traverse major thoroughfares throughout the city. The race will kick off early at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 14.

Cebu Marathon 2024: CCLEX serves as last 18K of route

With that in mind, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway will be fully closed to motorists, bikers, and pedestrians from 11:00 p.m on Saturday, January 13 until 9:00 a.m on January 14, Sunday.

This as the entire CCLEX spanning 8.9-kilometers will be used as part of the official route of the 42-kilometer full marathon, 24k, and 12k distances.

CCLEX will be a crucial part of the Cebu Marathon as it will serve as the last 18k of the entire route.

What time these areas will be closed

Fortunately, CCLEX will be the only major thoroughfare that will be fully closed. Roads part of the race outside CCLEX and SRP will be half closed.

The race will cover M.J Cuenco Avenue, Osmena Boulevard, Escario Street, Gorordo Avenue, and Salinas Drive. The runners will run back to Escario Street going to R. Duterte Street, V. Rama Avenue all the way to the corner of J. Alcantara St, and head back to the SRP to ascend the CCLEX.

The abovementioned streets will be half closed to traffic at 12:30 a.m on Sunday to give way for the race.

Cebu Marathon 2024: Dawn race

“It’s a dawn race, so there will be very minimal traffic in Cebu City. Last year, we had a traffic jam along F. Vestil Street, but we already removed this area from the route to prevent it from happening again,” said race director Joel Juarez in an interview.

Also, the organizers from the Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC) will have a 2-hour gap in between gun starts of the four distances.

It is to prevent congestion along the route which the runners complained from last year’s race.

John Pages, the organizer of Cebu Marathon said that each distance will have a two-hour gap for its gun starts, starting at 12:30 am which the 42k runners releasing first.

The cut-off time for the 42k race will be eight hours to allow runners to enjoy the scenery of Cebu City.

