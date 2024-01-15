Coach J murder: Suspect confesses 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The suspect in the murder of Joel Jude Suson Unchuan, known as coach J, admitted to killing the noted vocal coach.

In a progress report of the murder case of coach J, the City of Naga Police Station said the suspect, 20-year-old truck boy Sanny Ramayrat Lumangca, executed an extra judicial confession last January 12, assisted by two lawyers.

Coach Jay Unchuan was found dead in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan in the City of Naga, Cebu on December 30, 2023.

Police later recovered the vehicle of coach J.

Upon further investigation, police gathered closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings showing two men disembarking and leaving the SUV of coach J in Liloan town. Police then identified the suspect through the footage.

The suspect voluntarily submitted himself to the police on January 12 and executed the extra judicial confession, admitting he killed coach J due to ‘hatred.’

The suspect is now under the custody of the City of Naga Police Station.

Known by her friends and peers as Coach Jay, Unchuan was a well-known Sinulog Idol coach and resident judge, who guided many Cebuano singers to realize their full potential.

On Friday evening, January 12, 2023, the first day of the 15th season of the Sinulog Idol competition, Coach J was given a short tribute.

