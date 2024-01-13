MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders face Quadernos, eye to stretch unbeaten streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders eye to stretch their impressive unbeaten run in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup.

This as, the ARQ Builders face Quadernos in one of the four MPBA games featured on Sunday at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

ARQ Builders currently leads the south conference team standings with their immaculate 8-0 (win-loss) record, ensuring them a spot in the playoffs.

A win over the No. 7 Quadernos would further cement their hold of the top spot of the MPBA.

The last time that ARQ Builders was seen in action in the MPBA was on December 10, 2023. They manhandled the Outlaws, 134-96, to grab their seventh straight win.

In their previous game, Elddie Cabahug put on a superb outing, scoring 43 points with 11 rebounds in ARQ Builders’ victory.

Meanwhile, Quadernos will try to keep its winning momentum after beating the Outlaws last January 7, 67-47. They now have a 3-4 (win-loss) slate.

ARQ Builders and Quadernos’ game tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the CPA gym.

Also slated tomorrow is the opening game featuring Rongcales (5-1) against Monterroyo (0-5) in the north conference at 5:30 p.m.

This will be followed by a game between Angel Mary (3-4) and Mitsubishi by Ziv Zoleta (0-6) at 6:30 p.m, in the south conference.

Meanwhile, the north conference’s Darchy’s Commercial (2-5) and Steadfast Builders (3-4) will square off at the same venue 7:30 p.m.

