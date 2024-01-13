Women’s PBA 3×3 set for return

By: Rommel Fuentes Jr. - Inquirer.net | January 13,2024 - 06:52 PM

Women's PBA 3x3

Photo from PBA

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine women’s basketball scene will get a shot in the arm with the return of the Women’s Philippine Basketball Association (WPBA) 3×3.

The WPBA 3×3 comes back after a seven-year absence with six teams including two Gilas squads, in an Invitational tournament set on January 22.

“We will include the women’s eliminations in the remaining Legs of the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Third Conference,” said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

The top four squads after the elimination round advance to a crossover, knockout semifinal.

Games will be played on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The other four teams competing in the WPBA 3×3 aside from the Gilas teams are Uratex Dream, Angeli’s Resort, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force.

