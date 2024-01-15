WATCH: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024

CDN Digital January 15,2024 - 09:57 AM

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, featuring 16 contingents from Cebu, was held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

If you missed the show, watch CDN Digital’s coverage of one of Sinulog 2024’s highlights below:

Below is the sequence of performances for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

  1. Tribu Argaoanon – Municipality Of Argao
  2. Tribu Katunggan Tudelanon – Municipality Of Tudela
  3. City Of Lapu-Lapu
  4. City Of Mandaue
  5. Tribu Porohanon – Municipality Of Poro
  6. Tribu Maamumahon – Municipality Of Barili
  7. Tribu Dagitabnon – City Of Naga
  8. Tribu Tuburanon – Municipality Of Tuburan
  9. Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay
  10. Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan
  11. Tribu Manug-Bobo – Municipality Of Madridejos
  12. City Of Carcar
  13. Tribu Kagasangan – Municipality Of Moalboal
  14. Tribu Masadyaon – City Of Toledo
  15. Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion
  16. Municipality Of Carmen

Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan winners

The contingent from Carcar City, a crowd-favorite in the Sinulog Festival,  won this year’s Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, beating 15 other contestants from various municipalities, component cities, and highly urbanized cities in Cebu.

Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, which took place on January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

READ MORE: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

  • Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar
  • 2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay
  • 3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga
  • 4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue
  • 5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo

STREET DANCING

  • Champion (P1 million)  – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan
  • 2nd place (P750,000) – City Of Carcar
  • 3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay

SPECIAL AWARDS

  • Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City Of Carcar
  • Best in Costume – City Of Carcar

Best in Mayor’s Intro

  • 3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)
  • 2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)
  • 1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)

SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN

  • Champion – Carcar City
  • 1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion
  • 2nd runner up – City Of Mandaue

/bmjo

TAGS: Festivals, Sinulog 2024
