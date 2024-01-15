WATCH: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, featuring 16 contingents from Cebu, was held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Below is the sequence of performances for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

Tribu Argaoanon – Municipality Of Argao Tribu Katunggan Tudelanon – Municipality Of Tudela City Of Lapu-Lapu City Of Mandaue Tribu Porohanon – Municipality Of Poro Tribu Maamumahon – Municipality Of Barili Tribu Dagitabnon – City Of Naga Tribu Tuburanon – Municipality Of Tuburan Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan Tribu Manug-Bobo – Municipality Of Madridejos City Of Carcar Tribu Kagasangan – Municipality Of Moalboal Tribu Masadyaon – City Of Toledo Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion Municipality Of Carmen

The contingent from Carcar City, a crowd-favorite in the Sinulog Festival, won this year’s Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, beating 15 other contestants from various municipalities, component cities, and highly urbanized cities in Cebu.

Here’s the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, which took place on January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar

2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay

3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga

4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue

5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo

STREET DANCING

Champion (P1 million) – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan

– Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan 2nd place (P750,000) – City Of Carcar

3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City Of Carcar

Best in Costume – City Of Carcar

Best in Mayor’s Intro

3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)

2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)

1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)

SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN

Champion – Carcar City

1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion

2nd runner up – City Of Mandaue

