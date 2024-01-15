ARQ Builders grab eight straight wins in MPBA Season 2 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders are one win away from sweeping the south conference elimination round after manhandling the Quadernos, 91-60, in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup on Sunday, January 14, at the CPA gymnasium.

The ARQ Builders’ immaculate record is kept intact at 8-0 (win-loss) after beating Quadernos last Sunday evening.

This means they are just a win away from sweeping the elimination round of MPBA Season 2.

Orchestrating ARQ Builders’ dominant win was Christian Gallarde, who unloaded 30 points with seven boards, three assists, and one steal.

Jojo Arano was a rebound shy away from tallying a double-double game with 14 points and nine rebounds, while George Sumalinog chipped in 10 points for ARQ Builders.

Walter Baring scored 16 points as Quadernos suffered their fifth loss in eight games to put them at the seventh spot in the south conference standings of MPBA Season 2.

STEADFAST 74, DARCHY’s 70

Meanwhile, Steadfast Builders narrowly defeated Darchy’s Commercial, 74-70, to earn their second win in eight games in the north conference of MPBA Season 2.

Jhamer Ranceli finished with a double-double game of 20 points and 10 boards to lead Steadfast Builders.

Jorge Eduave added 17 markers, while Charles Sicad and Joshua Heredia added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

RONGCALES 83, MONTERROYO 58

On the other hand, Rongcales routed Monterroyo Logistics Inc., 83-58, in the MPBA Season 2 north conference.

The win put Rongcales at the No. 2 spot in the team standings, while Monterroyo remained winless after six games.

Aji Dimataga topscored Rongcales with 15 points, while Popo Daculan had 14 markers.

Ramon Singson spoiled his 22-point outing for Monterroyo.

Also, the Mitsubishi by Ziv Zoleta finally entered the winning column of MPBA Season 2. This was after they earned a win over Angel Mary’s via default. It was their first win in seven games in the South Conference.

