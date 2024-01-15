Civil Engineers 5 Confix sweeps elimination round of Buildrite Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Civil Engineers-5 Confix swept bracket B’s elimination round in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup over the weekend at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

Civil Engineers-5 Confix wrapped up the elimination round of the Buildrite Cup with a perfect 5-0 (win-loss) record after beating the United Architects of the Philippines-DLL Handyfix, 82-72, in bracket B.

During their game, Mon Dico was relentless on the floor for Confix after erupting for 30 points with 16 rebounds, two assists, and one block.

His teammate, James Cabardo, unloaded 20 points while Loiete Noynay chipped in 17 markers in their lopsided win against Handyfix.

Justine Aspacio scored 22 points in Handyfix’s losing efforts while Joseph Cabigas had 14 points and nine rebounds as his team was officially eliminated from the tournament.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals of the Buildrite Cup was the Electrical Engineers-Floortek after they won their game against the Mechanical Engineers-A Smartbond, 76-71, over the weekend.

Electrical Engineers-Floortek finished bracket B at third place with their 3-2 (win-loss) record.

Jan Manalili paced Floortek with 25 points, four boards, three assists, and three steals.

John Cubar chipped in 18 points together with six rebounds for the winning squad.

Meanwhile, Jett Latonio spoiled his 22-point outing for Smartbond, so as Wesley Viejo’s 14, and Ivan Deo’s 10 points.

But despite the loss, Floortek still booked a ticket to the quarterfinals with their 2-3 card at the No. 4 spot.

