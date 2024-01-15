Cebu Daily Newscast: Coach J murder: Suspect confesses 

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The suspect in the murder of Joel Jude Suson Unchuan, known as coach J, admitted to killing the noted vocal coach.

In a progress report of the murder case of coach J, the City of Naga Police Station said the suspect, 20-year-old truck boy Sanny Ramayrat Lumangca, executed an extra judicial confession last January 12, assisted by two lawyers.

Coach Jay Unchuan was found dead in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan in the City of Naga, Cebu on December 30, 2023.

A Cebu City councilor is urging the public to report to the city hall pay parking areas collecting overpriced fees.

Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco, the city council’s chairman of the Committee on Transportation, urged those with concerns of overpriced parking fees to contact his office and tell them the exact location of the pay parking area asking for an overpriced fee.

From the Walk with Jesus on Jan. 11 until the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14, the Cebu City council’s chair of the Committee on Peace and Order says everything is going smoothly so far.

Councilor Phillip Zafra, the chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order, said that the committee also had the same assessment of the recent event on Sunday, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The island province of Bohol welcomed its first international cruise ship this year with the arrival of CMV Vasco de Gama last January 10, 2024.

Around 1,500 mostly German guests and 588 crew members were welcomed with a cultural festival showcasing traditional Filipino dances upon the ship’s arrival at the Tagbilaran City port.

