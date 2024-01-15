Cebu Daily Newscast: Coach J murder: Suspect confesses
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Coach J murder: Suspect confesses
The suspect in the murder of Joel Jude Suson Unchuan, known as coach J, admitted to killing the noted vocal coach.
In a progress report of the murder case of coach J, the City of Naga Police Station said the suspect, 20-year-old truck boy Sanny Ramayrat Lumangca, executed an extra judicial confession last January 12, assisted by two lawyers.
Coach Jay Unchuan was found dead in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan in the City of Naga, Cebu on December 30, 2023.
Overpriced pay parking fees? Report this to Cebu City Hall, says councilor
A Cebu City councilor is urging the public to report to the city hall pay parking areas collecting overpriced fees.
Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco, the city council’s chairman of the Committee on Transportation, urged those with concerns of overpriced parking fees to contact his office and tell them the exact location of the pay parking area asking for an overpriced fee.
Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024 activities smooth so far, says Zafra
From the Walk with Jesus on Jan. 11 until the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14, the Cebu City council’s chair of the Committee on Peace and Order says everything is going smoothly so far.
Councilor Phillip Zafra, the chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order, said that the committee also had the same assessment of the recent event on Sunday, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
Bohol celebrates arrival of first cruise ship in 2024
The island province of Bohol welcomed its first international cruise ship this year with the arrival of CMV Vasco de Gama last January 10, 2024.
Around 1,500 mostly German guests and 588 crew members were welcomed with a cultural festival showcasing traditional Filipino dances upon the ship’s arrival at the Tagbilaran City port.
RELATED STORIES
Dead man, believed to have been dumped in Naga: Probe continues to identify victim
Two men spotted leaving vehicle of Coach J in Liloan
Sinulog Idol tribute shows how well-loved Coach Jay was
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.