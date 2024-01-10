Rama on Gwen: ‘She is my friend, not my enemy’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite having different opinions about where this year’s Sinulog Festival should be held, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama affirms his continued friendship with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

“She is my friend, not my enemy,” Rama said in his “Ingna’ng Mayor” teleradyo program via Sugboanon Channel on Tuesday, January 9.

Rama tried to reach out to governor

Rama mentioned that he attempted to reach out to the governor earlier today to discuss the Sinulog sa Lalawigan on January 14, but unfortunately, he was unable to connect with her.

The mayor expressed his hopes for the success of Sinulog sa Lalawigan, saying, “I just want to ask kung unsay matabang namo as we also want to help bring the Sinulog sa Lalawigan to new heights.”

(I just want to ask on what help we can give because we also want to help bring the Sinulog sa Lalawigan to new heights.)

Rama’s assurance to Gwen

Furthermore, Rama assured that he would attend the Sinulog sa Lalawigan along with his wife, expressing his support for the event.

“Ang pinakaimportante nga mensahe nako: Gov, let me know where the mayor can help. Rest assured, I will be there, I will bring Langga (his wife) to the Lalawigan,” he added.

(My most important message: Gov, let me know where the mayor can help. Rest assured, I will be there, I will bring Langga (his wife) to the Lalawigan.)

The mayor has consistently maintained his decision to hold Sinulog 2024 at South Road Properties, even in the face of requests from Garcia and several mayors to have it at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Rama on Gwen, mayors decision on Lalawigan winners

In an episode of Ingna’ng Mayor on January 3, he expressed disappointment that Garcia and some mayors decided not to allow the winners of Sinulog sa Lalawigan to participate in the grand parade.

However, Rama said that he was still looking forward to the participation of the winning contingents from Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan in the grand showdown at SRP.

Rama on Sinulog sa Lalawigan

“I’m looking forward that after (Sinulog sa Kabataan sa) Lalawigan they will all be part (of the Sinulog at the SRP) because that is a requirement of the contest,” the mayor noted.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan is set on January 14 at the Cebu City Sports Complex, with the Sinulog Grand Showdown 2024 taking place on January 21 at the South Road Properties (SRP).

